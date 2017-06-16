publicidad

Join us and win tickets to see Future!

Don's miss the chance to see one of the most important rappers in the US.

The “97 Days of Summer” are ON with Bud Light and Kiss 97.3! Join us for a chance to see Future on Thursday, June 29th at Isleta Amphiteater, on the Bud Light Party Deck!

Listen to Kiss 97.3 to find out where the Kiss street team will be around town for your chance to win Bud Light Prize Packs and register to win a $1,000 Visa Cash Card from Bud Light. You can also qualify on-air, by winning a Bud Light 97-Days of Summer Prize pack!

Experience a unique show in one of the best seating areas of the concert venue. Enjoy a private bar and an awesome view of the stage while hanging out with us for the show. You and your date will be famous among friends!

Keep listening to Kiss 97.3 to win your way into the Bud Light Party Deck. Also, join Kiss 97.3 at Bubba’s 33 on Friday, June 23rd from 5pm-7pm for additional chances to win Bud Light Party Deck passes and tickets!

All winners & guests must be 21+

