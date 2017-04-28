publicidad

People paid $10,000 to go to a chaotic music festival

People paid $10,000 to go to a chaotic music festival

People paid good money to get nothing.

Por: Univision
Fyre Fest

Imagine paying thousands of dollars to see your favorite artist perform on a stage right on the sandy beach. Then you go back to your villa to relax and have fun. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for the people that paid money to attend the Fyre Fest in the Bahamas. It turned out to be a nightmare right after landing.

Here's one of the videos posted by William N. Finley IV of all the chaos.

William N. Finley IV tweeted out a photo of people tossing luggage out of a shipping container

Ja Rule, who is one of the event organizers and co-creator. The music festival was named after Ja Rule's Fyre app which books talent for shows. Some of the acts that were supposed to be on the schedule included Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Blink 182, Pusha-T, Migos, Disclosure, Major Lazer, and many others.

Blink 182 canced their appearance with a post to Twitter saying: "Regrettably, and after much careful and difficult consideration, we want to let you know that we won't be performing at Fyre Fest in the Bahamas this weekend and next weekend. We're not confident that we would have what we would need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans."

After throwing a few grand on a music festival, all you got to eat was two slices of bread, cheese and a salad with no dressing.

These tents are supposed to be luxurious villas. But it turns out that they're just disaster relief tents.

People are just chillin' by the bar that doesn't serve any beer. So people just started dancing.

So apparently they've exceeded the "sitting on the tarmac too long" policy and everyone needs to get off their airplane.

Check out the promotional video to the Fyre Festival

The festival posted to Instagram to their followers who attended the festival on how they can get a refund.

Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival. FOR THOSE CURRENTLY ON GREAT EXUMA We are working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience. If you have needs, please head to the "BLUE HOUSE" on the main festival site. Security, first aid, and Fyre Festival staff are here to assist immediately, 24/7. FOR THOSE WITH PENDING TRAVEL TO THE EXUMAS TOMORROW Due to circumstances beyond our control, and in line with a culture of safety, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been canceled. Your ticket and any funds uploaded to your RFID band will be refunded. Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences. Revised itinerary information will be shared soon for the remainder of this weekend and weekend two.

A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on

