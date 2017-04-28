People paid $10,000 to go to a chaotic music festival

Imagine paying thousands of dollars to see your favorite artist perform on a stage right on the sandy beach. Then you go back to your villa to relax and have fun. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for the people that paid money to attend the Fyre Fest in the Bahamas. It turned out to be a nightmare right after landing.

Here's one of the videos posted by William N. Finley IV of all the chaos.



So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

William N. Finley IV tweeted out a photo of people tossing luggage out of a shipping container



This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Ja Rule, who is one of the event organizers and co-creator. The music festival was named after Ja Rule's Fyre app which books talent for shows. Some of the acts that were supposed to be on the schedule included Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Blink 182, Pusha-T, Migos, Disclosure, Major Lazer, and many others.

Blink 182 canced their appearance with a post to Twitter saying: "Regrettably, and after much careful and difficult consideration, we want to let you know that we won't be performing at Fyre Fest in the Bahamas this weekend and next weekend. We're not confident that we would have what we would need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans."



After throwing a few grand on a music festival, all you got to eat was two slices of bread, cheese and a salad with no dressing.



These tents are supposed to be luxurious villas. But it turns out that they're just disaster relief tents.



In case you're wondering, those "cabanas" are actually disaster relief tents.#fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jaZpkIKVT2 — Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) April 28, 2017

People are just chillin' by the bar that doesn't serve any beer. So people just started dancing.



Luxury trash receptacles at the luxury bar (with no beer). No shoes, no shirt, pajama pants, no problem. #fyrefestival #fyre pic.twitter.com/PojJtfHlqL — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

So apparently they've exceeded the "sitting on the tarmac too long" policy and everyone needs to get off their airplane.



We have to get off the plane because we've been sitting on the runway too long. They have to bring in a new crew. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jMCRUy4PsC — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Check out the promotional video to the Fyre Festival



The festival posted to Instagram to their followers who attended the festival on how they can get a refund.

