X-Box is going nostalgic with their new controller

X-Box is going nostalgic with their new controller

The first controller was released in 2002.

Por: Univision
X-Box controller

Back in 2002, Nickleback was number one and Ashanti's Foolish was right at number two on the Billboard Year End chart.

Today, gaming hardware company Hyperkin is taking their newest X-Box controller back to 2002. The retro controller that was nicknamed "the duke" is making a comeback after 15 years. The controller design was first introduced with the original X-Box and now fans asked for a throwback design.

What's changed.
The new controller will have a LCD screen that replaces the gigantuous X-Box logo on the new controller. Unfortunately the new controller will retain it's retro uncomfortable design and shape. Also a new feature is that the controller will have a nine-foot cable that you can take on and off to charge or just to plug directly into the game console or computer. Hyperkin states that the new controller will be compatible with X-Box One and the Windows 10 operating system.

There is no word on the pricing but as far as we know that this will be a limited release only.

