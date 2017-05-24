Tom Cruise says Top Gun 2 is 'definitely happening'

There have been rumors that Tom Cruise is making a sequel to the 1986 movie Top Gun. It turns out that those rumors are indeed true and were confirmed by Maverick himself. The announcement was made on an Australian morning show, Sunrise, confirming that the movie is "definitely happening."
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted back in January that they had a meeting in New Orleans which is confirmed in this photo with Tom Cruise. Cruise did not say exactly when filming will start, but Cruise did mention that it will probably begin in the next year.
Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS— JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016
Upon confirmation of the news, the U.S. Dept of Defense posted to Twitter that they're ready!
Top Gun 2??? We're ready! 🛩😎 #TopGun #TopGun2 pic.twitter.com/imXPIa6Sex— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 24, 2017