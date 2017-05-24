Tom Cruise says Top Gun 2 is 'definitely happening'

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 09: Tom Cruise attends the Tokyo Premiere of the Paramount Pictures' 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' on November 9, 2016 at Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills on November 9, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Ken Ishii / Stringer / Getty

There have been rumors that Tom Cruise is making a sequel to the 1986 movie Top Gun. It turns out that those rumors are indeed true and were confirmed by Maverick himself. The announcement was made on an Australian morning show, Sunrise, confirming that the movie is "definitely happening."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted back in January that they had a meeting in New Orleans which is confirmed in this photo with Tom Cruise. Cruise did not say exactly when filming will start, but Cruise did mention that it will probably begin in the next year.



Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

Upon confirmation of the news, the U.S. Dept of Defense posted to Twitter that they're ready!

