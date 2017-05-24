publicidad

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 09: Tom Cruise attends the Tokyo Premiere of the Paramount Pictures&#39; &#39;Jack Reacher: Never Go Back&#39; on November 9, 2016 at Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills on November 9, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise says Top Gun 2 is 'definitely happening'

Tom Cruise confirms that they got the green light to make a sequel.

Por: Univision
There have been rumors that Tom Cruise is making a sequel to the 1986 movie Top Gun. It turns out that those rumors are indeed true and were confirmed by Maverick himself. The announcement was made on an Australian morning show, Sunrise, confirming that the movie is "definitely happening."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted back in January that they had a meeting in New Orleans which is confirmed in this photo with Tom Cruise. Cruise did not say exactly when filming will start, but Cruise did mention that it will probably begin in the next year.

Upon confirmation of the news, the U.S. Dept of Defense posted to Twitter that they're ready!

