TLC responds to someone's question on social media about "scrub policy"...

Right after the release of the nostalgic feeling song that TLC dropped in June featuring Snoop Dogg titled - "Way Back." The people of the internet had some very important questions to ask the hip-hop group.
Someone asked the group if they've relaxed their scrubs policy and here's how they responded.
Does anyone know if TLC has relaxed its policy on scrubs?— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 6, 2017
hell no!— TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017
A fan needed more clarification about the terminology of "them being busters"
absolutely....thinks he's fly, sits on his broke ass, etc.— TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017
Then there's Zach Braff...
So pissed. https://t.co/LhMRvCf5Sz— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 7, 2017
Zach Braff is a guy who thinks he's fine... ;) https://t.co/ZOBxLdtiNm— TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 7, 2017
Then someone asked the group "where they could chase waterfalls" and the answer is hilarious!
we prefer rivers and lakes honestly...— TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017