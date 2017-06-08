TLC responds to someone's question on social media about "scrub policy"...

publicidad

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 7: Tionne &#39;T-Boz&#39; Watkins (L), Rozonda &#39;Chilli&#39; Thomas and Lisa &#39;Left Eye&#39; Lopes of the group TLC celebrate their award for Best R&amp;B Video 07 September during the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The award was for their &#39;Waterfalls&#39; video and TLC also won two other awards. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Someone tweeted TLC a question and this is how they handled it!

Por: Univision
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 7: Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins (L), Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas and Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes of the group TLC celebrate their award for Best R&B Video 07 September during the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The award was for their 'Waterfalls' video and TLC also won two other awards. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Right after the release of the nostalgic feeling song that TLC dropped in June featuring Snoop Dogg titled - "Way Back." The people of the internet had some very important questions to ask the hip-hop group.

Someone asked the group if they've relaxed their scrubs policy and here's how they responded.

A fan needed more clarification about the terminology of "them being busters"

Then there's Zach Braff...

Then someone asked the group "where they could chase waterfalls" and the answer is hilarious!

