Throwin' it back with 3LW - No More

Taking it back to the beginning of the millennium with this classic throwback from 3LW.

The all female group 3LW released their single "No More" on October 3, 2000 straight from their self titled album 3LW. The song quickly rose to the 23rd spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became 3LW's signature song.

The music video made it debut on MTV's Total Request Live (TRL) and on BET's Top Ten Video Countdown as well as 106 & Park.



The album 3LW went platinum with more than one million in sales certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By the end of 2001, the album hit the 76th spot on the Billboard Hot 200 and number 61 on the Top R&B Hip-Hop Albums chart.

