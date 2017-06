Throwback: Eve - Let Me Blow Ya Mind ft. Gwen Stefani

We're taking it back to 2001 with a mix of rap and pop in this classic.

Eve released "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" on March 21, 2001 featuring Gwen Stefani. This was the final single from Eve's second album Scorpion. The song has peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 coming in at second place. The song won a Grammy award in 2002 for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration" which was introduced as a brand new category at the time. In 2001, the song won "Best Female Video" at the MTV Music Video Awards.

At the end of the decade in 2009, the song hit the 95th mark on the US Billboard Hot 100.