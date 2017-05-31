This running Super Mario fidget spinner is totally rad

A little history lesson about these fidget spinners that all of a sudden became a rage. The spinners were invented back in the 1990's by Catherine Hettinger, a chemical engineer to help those who have trouble focusing or people who have ADHD, autism and/or anxiety.

The spinners come in all types of shapes, sizes, colors and can be made of plastic, brass, aluminum or other different materials. Some spinners even have LED lights in them. In 2017, the toy gained major popularity and the youth had a demand to get their hands on one or two. A lot of people are now collecting these like how they collected Pogs in the mid 90's.

According to Google, they've seen a jump in searches for "fidget spinners." Now the toy that was mainly used for health purposes is ranked in the top 20 most popular toys in 2017 according to Amazon.

This particular fidget spinner is cool in a way that when you spin it, you can see Mario running across the brick pattern. Check it out!

