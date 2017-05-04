Terminator 2 is going to be released in 3D

Arnold Swarzenegger will be on the big screen once again. Distrib Films is releasing the official trailer to T2: Judgement Day 3D. The movie will show up in select theaters nationwide on August 25th.

The film was originally released by TriStar and Carolco Pictures. The film is set 11 years after the original film. The original movie was the most expensive hollywood film to make at the time by spending a whopping $102 million. The movie made it's money back with nearly $520 million in revenue at the box office worldwide.

