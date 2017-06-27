Ruff Ryders is going on a throwback tour

publicidad

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
DMX, Fat Joe, Swizz and the Ruff Ryders gang is going on a tour this September.

Por: Univision
It looks like DMX gathered up the Ruff Ryders gang is will be going on a 10 city tour around the United States. The tour will have appearances by Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Eve and Drag-On.

Not that long ago, X did a similar tour this past April but had some issues that made him check into rehab. Hopefully this time, X and the gang will have a smooth tour.

Here's a list of the stops the tour will be making.

Sept. 7 – Miami, Fla.—Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Sept. 8 – Tampa, Fla.—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 – Charlotte, N.C.—PNC Music Pavilion*
Sept. 13 – Cedar Park, Texas—H-E-B Center at Ceder Park
Sept. 15 – Houston, Texas—Toyota Center
Sept. 16 – Dallas, Texas—American Airlines Center
Sept. 21 – Baltimore, Md.—Royal Farms Arena
Sept. 27 – Oakland, Calif.—The Forum
Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif.—The Forum
Sept. 30 – Las Vegas, Nev.—The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

