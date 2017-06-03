publicidad

Notorious B.I.G. to be honored with prestigious award

Biggie's mother will be accepting the award from ASCAP.

The American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP) is going to pay tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. at the 30th Annual Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Los Angeles on June 22nd.

Biggie will be honored poshumously with the Founders Award, which is ASCAP's most prestigious award. Past nominees have included Jermaine Dupri, Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Sir Paul McCartney from The Beatles to name a few.

ASCAP presents the Founders Award to songwriters and composers who have made some type of contribution to pioneering music. Biggie's mother Voletta Wallace will be in attendance to accept the award on his behalf. Also attending will be Faith Evans, his former managers, and his children.

