How about some Super Nintendo Jordans?

These kicks will take you back in time.

Growing up in the 80's and 90's, you know it was all about the Nintendo Entertainment System and Michael Jordan was getting title after title. So this sneaker company decided to throw some nostalgia on a pair of Jordans called the "NES" IV.

The shoes are made by online company Freaker Sneaks and show the controller buttons of the D-pad on the back.



FreakerSneaks.com

On the tounge of the sneakers you can see the two popular games at the time; "Mario Bros" and "Duck Hunt."



FreakerSneaks.com

As there are only 10 pairs made, would you cop them for $1,250?

