publicidad

How about some Super Nintendo Jordans? kkrg-yo-105.1-%20393x223.png

Classic Hip Hop

How about some Super Nintendo Jordans?

How about some Super Nintendo Jordans?

These kicks will take you back in time.

Por: Univision
FreakerSneak Air Jordans with the D-pad buttons on the back

Growing up in the 80's and 90's, you know it was all about the Nintendo Entertainment System and Michael Jordan was getting title after title. So this sneaker company decided to throw some nostalgia on a pair of Jordans called the "NES" IV.

The shoes are made by online company Freaker Sneaks and show the controller buttons of the D-pad on the back.

FreakerSneak Air Jordans with the D-pad buttons on the back

On the tounge of the sneakers you can see the two popular games at the time; "Mario Bros" and "Duck Hunt."

Freaker Sneaks NES Jordan with Mario Bros. and Duck Hunt on the tongue o...

As there are only 10 pairs made, would you cop them for $1,250?

publicidad
Related Content
New York City - Eminem and Dr. Dre during the MTV VMA 2000 Stage. In a n...
Entretenimiento
11 jul, 2017 | 11:27 AM
How Dr Dre Discovered Eminem
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Fami...
27 jun, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Ruff Ryders is going on a throwback tour
publicidad
More news
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Tom Cruise attends the European premiere of '...
Entretenimiento
The Top Gun Sequel gets a release date
Canelo and De Lima confirmed their relationship earlier this week when t...
Hip Hop
HOT COUPLE ALERT: 'Canelo' & Shannon De Lima
Mayweather / McGregor fight
Hip Hop
Looks like the Mayweather / McGregor fight is on
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23, 2016: Compton rapper Ice Cube performs in front of...
Hip Hop
Ice Cube Presented With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
X-Box controller
Yo 105.1 FM
X-Box is going nostalgic with their new controller
Orange is the new Black: Season 5 to be released on June 9th
Hip Hop
Orange is the New Black just released season 5