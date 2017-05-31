publicidad

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Eminem releasing a 15th anniversary edition of "The Eminem Show"

It's been 15 years already!

Por: Univision
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Can you believe that it's been 15 years since the release of The Eminem Show? The album was released on May 26, 2002 by Aftermath Records, Shady Records and Interscope Records.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary edition Eminem just released some collectors items announced via his Instagram page.

Em posted to Instagram saying: "#TheEminemShow Anniversary Collection. Link in Bio for Early Access." There's a handwritten message on the frame that says: " The concept 4 the Eminem show was inspired by "The Truman Show" because my life felt like it was becoming a circus around that time & I felt like I was always being watched. Basically, Jim Carrey wrote my album."

#TheEminemShow Anniversary Collection. Link In Bio For Early Access.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

Em's LP was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

Here is the tracklist for The Eminem Show.

1.) Curtains Up (Skit)
2.) White America
3.) Business
4.) Cleanin' Out My Closet
5.) Square Dance
6.) The Kiss (Skit)
7.) Soldier
8.) Say Goodbye Hollywood
9.) Drips
10.) Without Me
11.) Paul Rosenberg
12.) Sing For The Moment
13.) Superman
14.) Hailie's Song
15.) Steve Berman
16.) When The Music Stops

