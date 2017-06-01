Dictionary gives Eminem's "Stan" a definition

The hip hop world is very excited about the release of the 15th anniversary edition of The Eminem Show. Eminem is now celebrating once more that his hit song "Stan" has it's own definition. The word "stan" has officially been added to the Oxford dictionary.

The dictionary defines "stan" as "an ovezealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity." The dictionary then uses an example "he has millions of stans who are obsessed with him and call him a rap god."



Oxford Dictonary

The song "Stan" is straight from Eminem's third album from 2000; The Marshall Mathers LP. The song was written and performed by Eminem and features Dido and is about a crazy fanatic who is obsessed with Eminem.





"Stan" was nominated for Video of the Year at the MTV Awards and Rolling Stone ranked the song number 296 of 500 in the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

