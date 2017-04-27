publicidad

Cypress Hill might be collaborating with a famous orchestra kkrg-yo-105.... Cypress Hill might be collaborating with a famous orchestra kkrg-yo-105....

Classic Hip Hop

Cypress Hill might be collaborating with a famous orchestra

Cypress Hill might be collaborating with a famous orchestra

The hip hop group is playing around with an idea from a Simpson's episode

Por: Univision
The Simpson's present Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra

The Simpsons threw together a hip hop group and the world famous London Symphony Orchestra in an episode from the 90's titled "Homerpalooza." Now in real life, the hip-hop group wants to team up with the London Orchestra and see what they can come up with.

It all started when Cypress Hill sent out a tweet with the a screenshot of the old Simpson's episode with a caption of: "Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Possibly while high? Cypress Hill, I'm looking in your direction..."


Then the conversation between the two music groups happened.

publicidad
Related Content
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 01: Actor Vin Dieselarrives at the Premiere Of Uni...
Reggaeton
19 abr, 2017 | 07:39 PM
Fast and the Furious series will end at 10
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom o...
Hip Hop
19 abr, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
publicidad
More news
El Potrillo est&aacute; de cumplea&ntilde;os y lo festejamos recordando...
Música
Alejandro Fernández cumple 46 años, mira su trayectoria
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Swe...
Hip Hop
Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye
Girl wanted a poop themed birthday
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Girl celebrates with poop themed birthday party
Tupac Shakur, quien fue asesinado en 1996, ser&aacute; agregado al Rock...
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Tupac Shakur getting a new statue
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for t...
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Charlie Murphy Dead at 57
Tamagotchi
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Classic 90's handheld game makes a return