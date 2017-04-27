Cypress Hill might be collaborating with a famous orchestra

The hip hop group is playing around with an idea from a Simpson's episode

The Simpsons threw together a hip hop group and the world famous London Symphony Orchestra in an episode from the 90's titled "Homerpalooza." Now in real life, the hip-hop group wants to team up with the London Orchestra and see what they can come up with.



It all started when Cypress Hill sent out a tweet with the a screenshot of the old Simpson's episode with a caption of: "Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Possibly while high? Cypress Hill, I'm looking in your direction..."



"Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Possibly while high? Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction…" pic.twitter.com/mosOtlRqtB — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) March 11, 2017



Then the conversation between the two music groups happened.



We mostly play classical… but we’ll give it a shot. 🙌 @cypresshill https://t.co/2XT3Z5tVsJ — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) April 25, 2017

@londonsymphony Let make something happen for real👊🏿 — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) April 25, 2017

