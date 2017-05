Classic Jam: Coolio - Fantastic Voyage

Coolio released his third single "Fantastic Voyage" off the 1994 album It Takes a Thief. The song contains samples from the track "Fantastic Voyage" by Lakeside.

This track had reached number twelve on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks and number three on the Billboard Hot 100. At the end of the year the track made it to the 20th spot on the Billboard Year-End chart of 1994.