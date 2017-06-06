Award show to honor New Edition

Members of the R&B group, New Edition; Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Ralph Tresvant will be on location to accept the "Lifetime Achievement Award" at the BET awards set for June 25th. The awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Leslie Jones and to include performances by Tamar Braxton, Migos, Future, Trey Songz and many more.

The music group just wrapped up their their three part biopic miniseries "The New Edition Story" back in January. The miniseries takes the viewer back in time when the band was getting together and performing hits such as "Candy Girl", "Mr. Telephone" and "Cool It Now."



Chance the Rapper will be also at the award ceremony to accept the "Humanitarian Award." Back in early March, the rapper had donated $1 million of his own funds to Chicago Public Schools to support the arts and after-school programs. Also, Chance raised about $60,000 in 2015 in 10 days to fight Chicago's homeless problem during the winter season.

