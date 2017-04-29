90's show 'Roseanne' making a comeback

After 20 years, the popular 90's sitcom is returning to television.

Roseanne was one of the biggest shows in the 1990's. The sitcom was focused on the Conners who were a working class family and resembled many working class famlies in America. The original cast Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and it is still being decided on which Becky will return.

The original show first aired on October 18, 1988 and ran all the way through until it's 222 episode on May 20, 1997.

There are reports saying the show is being produced by Roseanne Barr and Gilbert along with Tom Werner and Bruce Helford. They are working with ABC and Netflix to see who will give them the best deal.

Roseanne posted this tweet to her official account.



Excited to create funny tv — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2017

See how the internet reacted.



Dear @therealroseanne THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. I legit cried when I heard the news! My life is complete. #Roseanne #Childhood pic.twitter.com/t6TilLM5kJ — KimmyBlanks (@KimmyBlanks) April 29, 2017