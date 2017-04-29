publicidad

90's show 'Roseanne' making a comeback kkrg-yo-105.1-%20393x223.png 90's show 'Roseanne' making a comeback kkrg-yo-105.1-%20393x223.png

Classic Hip Hop

90's show 'Roseanne' making a comeback

90's show 'Roseanne' making a comeback

After 20 years, the popular 90's sitcom is returning to television.

Por: Univision
Roseanne Original TV art

Roseanne was one of the biggest shows in the 1990's. The sitcom was focused on the Conners who were a working class family and resembled many working class famlies in America. The original cast Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and it is still being decided on which Becky will return.

The original show first aired on October 18, 1988 and ran all the way through until it's 222 episode on May 20, 1997.

There are reports saying the show is being produced by Roseanne Barr and Gilbert along with Tom Werner and Bruce Helford. They are working with ABC and Netflix to see who will give them the best deal.

Roseanne posted this tweet to her official account.

See how the internet reacted.

publicidad
Related Content
Photo is creeping out everyone on the internet
Hip Hop
28 abr, 2017 | 12:42 PM
This photo is freaking people out
Fyre Fest
Hip Hop
28 abr, 2017 | 11:57 AM
People paid $10,000 to go to a chaotic music festival
publicidad
More news
The Simpson's present Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra
Hip Hop
Cypress Hill might be collaborating with a famous orchestra
El Potrillo est&aacute; de cumplea&ntilde;os y lo festejamos recordando...
Música
Alejandro Fernández cumple 46 años, mira su trayectoria
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 01: Actor Vin Dieselarrives at the Premiere Of Uni...
Reggaeton
Fast and the Furious series will end at 10
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom o...
Hip Hop
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator performs with Earl Swe...
Hip Hop
Tyler the Creator made a new theme song for Bill Nye
Girl wanted a poop themed birthday
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Girl celebrates with poop themed birthday party