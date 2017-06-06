WILL JOURNEY IN-FIGHTING LEAD TO BAND SPLIT???

It looks as though things are going south pretty quickly between Journey's two main creative forces -- co-founding guitarist Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain. There has been thinly veiled tension between the two since Schon asserted full creative control over the sound of the band's harder-edged 2011 album Eclipse that failed to meet expectations when it stalled at Number 13 on the Billboard 200. Although Cain was listed as a co-producer on the set and co-wrote 11 of the 12 songs, he publicly alluded to the album being a misstep.

Schon began sending messages obviously aimed at Cain via Instagram on Sunday, saying, "Bringing it every night. I want to be elevated by whom I play with not feel like I've got cement shoes. If anyone is unhappy they are Not running My band then They should Leave. God has bigger plans." He went on to change his Twitter handle to "Neal Schon’s JRNY" and posted: "As Jon Cain said to me when we started to rebuild: You have keys and you are the main member. Convenient amnesia; I still have the keys."



Schon responded to several fan posts by stating: "I’m not the problem." He went on to touch upon the fact that Cain is now a devout born again Christian, recently releasing a Christian solo set, with his minister wife Paula White-Cain delivering the invocation at Donald Trump ’s presidential inauguration. Schon posted: "I’ve stated how I felt about mixing religion and politics and how our music is not of one religion -- Democratic or Republican. . . This is and has been an issue with myself Mr. Cain and his now wife, since he married. I’ve had to fight this whole time to protect the brand I built with Steve Perry , way before Gregg (Rolie) and I picked Cain to replace himself when he wanted to retire from the road back then. Well frankly, I’m tired of having to defend all by my self. (Fellow co-founding Journey member) Ross (Valory) is no help."

In response to a fan remarking how unhappy Cain looks onstage, Schon said: "I've finally gotten to the point of Enough. I'm a very patient person -- so I've been told by many including Carlos Santana and he's said wow -- How and Why do you do it ? I did it out of love but not receiving any back. They don't give a s*** so now I don't either. Your skin becomes tough but it has to endure. . . bottom line I'll always be JRNY as it's been my baby from birth. (Original manager) Herbie (Herbert) and Steve Perry will tell you the same as he did at RRHOF thank you Steve for the truth."

Jonathan Cain responded to the onslaught by remarking: "A heart of gratitude leaves no room for complaining. For it is impossible to truly be thankful and filled with negativity and ungratefulness at the same time."

Current lead singer Arnel Pineda, tried to keep the peace by posting: "Praying LOVE will prevail in the end.. #BrothersThen #BrothersWillBeAgain #inGodsGuidance"

When we last caught up with Jonathan Cain, he told us that although he's always writing and would love nothing more than to hit the studio with his bandmates, after the response the band got from Eclipse, the pressing need for new Journey music has seemed to fade: "Y'know, we're not convinced the market will bear another CD from us, y'know? And it's so much work to make one. Y'know, maybe we get a soundtrack shot with a movie. And the last album we made was a departure. It was Neil (Schon's) 'I wanna do one this way once' -- and so we did. Y'know we did a heavy, rock n' roll record. And it kinda wasn't received very well here in the States and they kinda liked it in Europe and that's kinda what I thought was gonna happen and it barely sold 100,000 (copies)."

