ABBOTSFORD, BC - APRIL 22: Rapper Vanilla Ice performs on stage during the &#39;I Love The 90&#39;s Tour&#39; at Abbotsford Centre on April 22, 2017 in Abbotsford, Canada.
Rock Clásico

VANILLA ICE CLAIMS HE BOUGHT 'UNDER PRESSURE,' QUEEN SAYS 'NOT QUITE'

The rapper discusses the scandal and lawsuit surrounding his biggest hit

Por: Pulse of Radio
ABBOTSFORD, BC - APRIL 22: Rapper Vanilla Ice performs on stage during the 'I Love The 90's Tour' at Abbotsford Centre on April 22, 2017 in Abbotsford, Canada.

So, according to '90s flash-in-the-pan rapper Vanilla Ice, he evidently owns Queen and David Bowie's 1981 classic hit "Under Pressure" -- the song he ripped off to use as the hook to his 1990 chart-topper, "Ice Ice Baby." Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Ice -- whose given name is Robert Van Winkle -- appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and explained his ownership of the Queen and Bowie's brilliant work, admitting that he was a "jackass" in the early-'90s when he insisted the sample of the classic Queen bass line wasn't the same as John Deacon's -- which led to a pretty major lawsuit. Ice went on to boast: "I ended up actually buying the song. It was actually David Bowie and Queen, so they didn’t have the actual rights to it. So I went to Brian May and bought the song. I actually own the song. Like Michael Jackson owns the Beatles. It was cheaper than a lawsuit. So 'Under Pressure,' 'Ice Ice Baby' -- same difference."

A spokesperson for Queen gave a statement about the ownership to UCR, explaining the slightly more believable: "An arrangement was made whereby the publishing in the song was shared."

  • Brian May told us that he struggled with revamping Queen as a live act following Freddie Mercury's death in 1991: "I started to see it from the outside, in a sense, y'know? It was a long grieving process, in a sense, losing Freddie, y'know, and I was resistant to doing anything -- I didn't even want to talk about Queen for such a long time. And then finally, you, you realize the love that is out there, and I thought, 'Well, yeah, if I was out there, I would like to see us go out and do the songs.'" :

