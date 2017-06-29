publicidad

THE BEACH BOYS UNLEASH 'SUNSHINE TOMORROW' 1025-coyote-pos-4c.png

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musicians Al Jardine, Mike Love, David Marks and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys backstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Rock Clásico

THE BEACH BOYS UNLEASH 'SUNSHINE TOMORROW'

THE BEACH BOYS UNLEASH 'SUNSHINE TOMORROW'

The collection boasts countless outtakes and alternate tracks from both the 'Smiley Smile' and 'Wild Honey' album

Por: Pulse of Radio
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musicians Al Jardine, Mike Love, David Ma...
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musicians Al Jardine, Mike Love, David Marks and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys backstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Beach Boys fans are counting the minutes until Friday's (June 30th) release of the band's latest collection, called 1967: Sunshine Tomorrow. In addition to the first-ever stereo mix of the band's beloved 1967 Wild Honey album, 1967: Sunshine Tomorrow boasts countless outtakes and alternate tracks from both the Smiley Smile and Wild Honey album -- along with key rehearsals and live tracks from the aborted Lei'd In Hawaii project. Rounding out the set are select previously unreleased performances from the Beach Boys' Thanksgiving 1967 tour. The 1967 Smiley Smile recordings marked Brian Wilson's first work after the abandoned Smile album, with Wild Honey being the last Beach Boys album of the 1960's to showcase the legendary songwriting team of cousins Brian Wilson and frontman Mike Love. The album gets its name -- Sunshine Tomorrow -- from a line from Wild Honey's "Let The Wind Blow."

publicidad

Grammy award-winning producers Alan Boyd and Mark Linett were once again behind the boards for the new collection, which is the creative followup to 2011's The 'Smile' Sessions box set. Boyd spoke about how the music created in 1967 for Smiley Smile and Wild Honey remains among the most honest of its era: "It's very modern sounding -- as a lot of people have pointed out -- because it does have a sort of homegrown, D.I.Y. aspect -- do it yourself aspect to it. It's a very organic record. There's nothing fake on it. There's very little processing -- there's some editing in some of the tracks because of the way Brian was still recording in fragments and piecing them together. But I think this album could really resonate with people who aren't really into the Beach Boys."

Due to overwhelming and unexpected demand, the 180-gram vinyl release of Wild Honey has been pushed back to July 21st.

publicidad
Related Content
Billy Joel performs on stage, USA, 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty...
28 jun, 2017 | 12:39 PM
FIRED BILLY JOEL MUSICIANS AIR GRIEVANCES IN NEW DOC
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie visit the...
27 jun, 2017 | 04:30 PM
LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM & CHRISTINE McVIE ADD NEW YORK CITY & LOS ANGELES SHOWS
publicidad
More news
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Bassist Ricky Phillips, guitarist/vo...
Coyote 102.5 FM
STYX, MICHAEL McDONALD, & AMERICA TO SET SAIL ON '2018 ROCK & ROMANCE CRUISE
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 20: U2 guitar player The Edge (L) and lead si...
Coyote 102.5 FM
U2 HONORS CHRIS CORNELL AT 'BONNAROO'
MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 11: Phil Collins performs at The Little Dreams F...
Coyote 102.5 FM
PHIL COLLINS FALLS, POSTPONES ROYAL ALBERT HALL GIGS
LAS VEGAS - MAY 25: Members of the rock band Def Leppard (L-R) guitarist...
Coyote 102.5 FM
DEF LEPPARD RELEASING 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITIONS OF 'HYSTERIA'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Rascal Flatts perform with Journey onstage at t...
Coyote 102.5 FM
WILL JOURNEY IN-FIGHTING LEAD TO BAND SPLIT???
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Inductee Ron Wood of Faces performs on stage d...
Coyote 102.5 FM
RON WOOD RECOVERING AFTER LUNG SURGERY