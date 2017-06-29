THE BEACH BOYS UNLEASH 'SUNSHINE TOMORROW'

Beach Boys fans are counting the minutes until Friday's (June 30th) release of the band's latest collection, called 1967: Sunshine Tomorrow. In addition to the first-ever stereo mix of the band's beloved 1967 Wild Honey album, 1967: Sunshine Tomorrow boasts countless outtakes and alternate tracks from both the Smiley Smile and Wild Honey album -- along with key rehearsals and live tracks from the aborted Lei'd In Hawaii project. Rounding out the set are select previously unreleased performances from the Beach Boys' Thanksgiving 1967 tour. The 1967 Smiley Smile recordings marked Brian Wilson's first work after the abandoned Smile album, with Wild Honey being the last Beach Boys album of the 1960's to showcase the legendary songwriting team of cousins Brian Wilson and frontman Mike Love. The album gets its name -- Sunshine Tomorrow -- from a line from Wild Honey's "Let The Wind Blow."



Grammy award-winning producers Alan Boyd and Mark Linett were once again behind the boards for the new collection, which is the creative followup to 2011's The 'Smile' Sessions box set. Boyd spoke about how the music created in 1967 for Smiley Smile and Wild Honey remains among the most honest of its era: "It's very modern sounding -- as a lot of people have pointed out -- because it does have a sort of homegrown, D.I.Y. aspect -- do it yourself aspect to it. It's a very organic record. There's nothing fake on it. There's very little processing -- there's some editing in some of the tracks because of the way Brian was still recording in fragments and piecing them together. But I think this album could really resonate with people who aren't really into the Beach Boys."

Due to overwhelming and unexpected demand, the 180-gram vinyl release of Wild Honey has been pushed back to July 21st.

