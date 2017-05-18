SOUNDGARDEN SINGER CHRIS CORNELL DEAD AT 52

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell died Wednesday night (May 17th) at the age of 52, it was confirmed by his publicist. In a brief statement, the representative said, "(Cornell's) wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The musician was in Detroit where he performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre. The tour was slated to continue through the end of the month.

Soundgarden had been working on material for its seventh studio album and had tentatively planned to enter the studio later this year.

The band reunited in 2010 after a 13-year hiatus, first touring and then writing and recording King Animal , its first new studio album in 16 years.

, its first new studio album in 16 years. In addition to Soundgarden, Cornell sang with Audioslave and Temple Of The Dog , while also recording four solo studio albums and one live set on his own.

and , while also recording four solo studio albums and one live set on his own. He formed Soundgarden in 1984 with guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Hiro Yamamoto , originally playing drums in addition to singing until drummer Matt Cameron joined the lineup.

and bassist , originally playing drums in addition to singing until drummer joined the lineup. Soundgarden became one of the first and most successful bands to emerge from the Seattle scene, alongside friends and contemporaries Nirvana , Pearl Jam and Alice In Chains .

, Pearl Jam and . Cornell told us not long ago that Soundgarden's songwriting has always made the band unique: "We were never an easy band to mimic. There's a lot of bands influenced by us, but I don't think you could sit down and point to three or four bands over the history of the last 20 years that really just tried to cop what we did and then came out. 'Cause it wasn't possible."

