RON WOOD RECOVERING AFTER LUNG SURGERY

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Inductee Ron Wood of Faces performs on stage during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 14, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano / Staff

Ron Wood has successfully had a small lesion removed from his lung. The Rolling Stones guitarist -- who'll turn 70 on June 1st -- revealed that the growth was removed through "keyhole surgery," with Wood posting on his official website ( RonnieWood.com): "I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me."

Wood is the third member of the Stones to have battled back from cancer. Retired bassist Bill Wyman revealed last year that he was battling prostate cancer, undergoing treatment and expected to make a full recovery. Back in 2004, drummer Charlie Watts was successfully treated for throat cancer. Watts -- who gave up smoking in the '60s -- discovered a lump in his throat and completed six weekly radiotherapy sessions at London's Royal Marsden Hospital.



Keith Richards attributes much of the Rolling Stones' longevity over the years to Ron Wood, who joined in time for the band's 1975 tour dates: "Definitely without Ronnie Wood, we wouldn't have had the cohesion to stick together. But, y'know, it was. . . he came along at just the right time. And with a guy like that around, you gotta hang around, 'cause he so damn funny (laughs)." on DVD and Blu-ray is the Rolling Stones' latest concert documentary, Ole Ole Ole! A Trip Across Latin America. The film by Paul Dugdale, which had a brief theatrical run last year, "follows the Stones on their 2016 tour through ten Latin America cities while at the same time trying to stage their first ever concert in Havana, Cuba, a colossal once-in-a-lifetime open air free show the likes of which Cuba had never seen before. The film captures the unique chemistry that exists between the Rolling Stones and their Latin American fans, a bond that has stretched across many years."