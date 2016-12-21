publicidad

ALBUQUERQUE RADIO STATIONS NUEVO LOGO NEW LOGO

TV
NOTICIAS
DEPORTES
Listen Live
Buscar
25 Jan 1998: The Beach Boys perform during the pre-game celebrations of Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport
Rock Clásico

REMEMBERING THE BEACH BOYS' CARL WILSON

REMEMBERING THE BEACH BOYS' CARL WILSON

Today (December 21st) marks what would have been Beach Boys co-founder and guitarist Carl Wilson's 70th birthday.

25 Jan 1998: The Beach Boys perform during the pre-game celebrations of...
25 Jan 1998: The Beach Boys perform during the pre-game celebrations of Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport
Por: Pulse of Radio

Today (December 21st) marks what would have been Beach Boys co-founder and guitarist Carl Wilson's 70th birthday. Carl, who was known for his peaceful nature and flawless tenor vocals, died of cancer on February 6th, 1998 at the age of 51. Although the Beach Boys story is said to start with the Wilson brothers -- Brian, Dennis and Carl -- harmonizing with cousin Mike Love at family gatherings, it was Carl's love for guitar-based R&B that separated him from his family. While barely a teen, Carl and fellow Beach Boys co-founder David Marks were taking lessons from local guitarist John Maus -- later of the Walker Brothers -- who himself had learned directly from Ritchie Valens. It was Carl and Marks' dual-guitar combo that took the Beach Boys beyond the intricate Four Freshman-style harmonies, which enthralled brother Brian, the casual doo-wop favored by Love, and the acoustic folk stylings of Al Jardine. When brother Brian quit the road after a nervous breakdown in December 1964, it was Carl who took over as the de-facto live bandleader. In the early '70s when Brian eventually retreated from the recording studio, Carl again stepped into his brother's shoes. Carl was featured singing lead on many of the group's greatest recordings -- including "God Only Knows," "Girl Don't Tell Me," "Good Vibrations," "Friends," "Breakaway," "This Whole World," "I Can Hear Music," "Wonderful," "Surf's Up," "Only With You," "Good Timin'," and many more. Carl was also known for his raucous R&B vocals on such hits as "Darlin'," "Wild Honey," and "Marcella."

  • Carl Wilson co-wrote several classic Beach Boys album tracks, including "Long Promised Road," "Feel Flows," "All This Is That," "The Trader," "Angel Come Home," and "Keepin' The Summer Alive."
publicidad


  • Throughout the years Carl Wilson was a dominant force on stage, overseeing the show's arrangements, and keeping the Beach Boys' vocals well oiled and their stage band tight and rehearsed. Although he was never as prolific a producer or songwriter as his brothers, the Beach Boys were arguably Carl's band, a role he carried out with pride and respect until he was finally too ill to take the stage any more.


  • Beach Boys historian Jon Stebbins, who's chronicled the lives of the group in his Dennis Wilson biography The Real Beach Boy, as well as group's co-founder-guitarist David Marks, in The Lost Beach Boy, says that it was 15 year-old Carl Wilson who pushed the band into becoming a tight, professional unit: "Carl was really a pro. Out of all of them, as young as he was, Carl was the one who first got it. This was a 'hail Mary' pass (that) had been caught by the Beach Boys getting signed and becoming a hit act. And Carl was more about rehearsal, and getting everything right out there. Because he knew that this was something that could go away really easily." for cancer research and care. Over the years, most of the Beach Boys, along with Carl's friends and fans, have performed benefit shows in Los Angeles for the foundation.
    • publicidad
    Related Content
    NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Journey members (L-R) Ross Valory, Neal Schon,...
    21 dic, 2016 | 04:00 PM
    2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTEES INCLUDE JOURNEY, YES, PEARL JAM, ELO, AND MORE!!!
    393912 07: Former Beatle Ringo Starr performs live with Greg Lake (of Em...
    09 dic, 2016 | 12:44 PM
    GREG LAKE OF EMERSON, LAKE, & PALMER DEAD AT 69
    publicidad
    More news
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUL 04: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at...
    Local
    GREAT-GRANDFATHER MICK JAGGER BECOMES A DAD FOR THE EIGHTH TIME
    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 19: James Hetfiled from Metallica per...
    Local
    METALLICA'S JAMES HETFIELD SAYS 'PRIORITIES HAVE CHANGED' EVER SINCE HE GOT SOBER
    INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Musician Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perfo...
    Local
    GUNS N' ROSES UNVEILS NEW NORTH AMERICAN SHOWS FOR NEXT SUMMER
    Don't Drink and Drive! 0:08
    Vixxen
    Don't Drink and Drive!
    Por: Raul Faz
    INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert T...
    Local
    FLASHBACK: PAUL McCARTNEY & WINGS' RELEASE 'BAND ON THE RUN'
    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Elton John performed songs from his new al...
    Local
    ELTON JOHN SAYS THE END OF THE AIDS EPIDEMIC IS IN SIGHT