PHIL COLLINS FALLS, POSTPONES ROYAL ALBERT HALL GIGS

The singer was been forced to postpone his London shows after being rushed to the hospital for stitches

Phil Collins was been forced to postpone last night and tonight's (June 8th and 9th) Royal Albert Hall gigs in London after falling, splitting his head open and being rushed to the hospital for stitches.

An official message was posted on Twitter explaining the situation to fans:

We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins’ performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed tonight (June 8) and tomorrow (June 9). Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.

These Royal Albert Hall shows will be rearranged for November 26th and 27th this year. All tickets for June 8th will be valid for November 26th and tickets for June 9th will be valid for November 27th.

He will carry on with this tour on Sunday in Cologne and then Paris before returning to London for his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on June 30th.

Phil Collins, who remains seated during the entirety of the recent solo shows -- with his 16-year-old son Nic handling drum duties -- admitted that lingering back issues and nerve damage have rendered him unfit to fully anchor the band behind the kit: "Yeah, something happened. Y'know, it was on the (2007) Genesis tour, the reunion tour around the time of the drum duet into 'Los Endos' near the end of the show. The drum duet would get. . . pushing it, pushing it, as we used to -- Chester (Thompson) and I; something happened one night and at that point it never came back. And I tried to use heavier sticks, I tried to use bigger cymbals -- I just couldn't get any power with this hand. So, it's a little bit of a mystery as to why it happened. But, I mean, I'm 65, I've been playing since I'm five years old, and I just think that I've, y'know. . . I'd like to have the choice. But, y'know, I'm not going to lose sleep about it anymore."



