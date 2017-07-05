PAUL McCARTNEY SAYS SOME PEOPLE READ TOO MUCH INTO HIS SONGS

Although people aren't playing Beatles albums backwards for hidden messages anymore, Paul McCartney finds there are still plenty of fans reading too much into the music. McCartney explained to stuff.co.nz, "Just the other day I was flicking through a book about Beatles' lyrics. Bloody hell! It was the most ridiculous thing ever! This guy was writing about 'Good Day Sunshine,' where my lyric says something about the ground burning my feet. And you know what that is, right? It's when you're walking somewhere in summer and the pavement or the sand is very hot. That's all! But the guy's going into this deep thing about me journeying through fire, and how people in ancient cultures would have to prove themselves by walking across hot coals. It was a hoot! I wanted to ring him up and say, 'listen mate, save your breath. I just didn't have my sandals on that day.'"



McCartney understands all too well what it is to be an eager and devoted music fan, and revealed that just like many in his audience -- he gets choked up when seeing his favorite artists: "I've been to shows by James Taylor and Brian Wilson where I welled up, you know? I thought 'S***, people are gonna notice me crying!' It's just so fantastic when a song hits something deep inside you, so I understand it when I see people in our audience looking moved. It's a great thing."

He went on to say, "A great song has gotta really connect with people, and you often get a feeling as you're writing it, like 'Oooh, this is good! You can just tell something's working, because it's coming easy and feeling great'. You sometimes just think 'Oh, yeah!' and you can't wait to play it to people."

Paul McCartney explained that making his records has always been about pleasing himself first: "I've got a record I like, and that's what I set out to do. I wanted to be able to have a record that I wanted to play, and then if other people liked it, that was a bonus." :

