LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM & CHRISTINE McVIE ADD NEW YORK CITY & LOS ANGELES SHOWS

The two just announced their Los Angeles and New York City shows for their summer tour in support of their self-titled joint album

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have just announced their Los Angeles and New York City shows for their summer tour in support of their self-titled joint album. New on the books is an August 2nd show at L.A.'s Greek Theatre and an August 10th concert at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre. The shows mark the first August dates for Buckingham / McVie, and are leading fans to speculate as to whether the tour will be extended through the end of the summer. The tour rolls on tomorrow night (June 28th) hitting Boston's Blue Hills Bank Pavilion.

The new album features three co-writes between Buckingham and McVie, a collaboration that took both of them by surprised: "(Christine McVie): Some of the songs were created at the time. Lindsey came down with a really funky guitar riff one day, which he hadn't meant to play to us, and I said, 'What's that? Play it again!' And he said, 'Well, it's nothing, really, I haven't done anything with it.' So, I said, 'I love it, can I take it and work on it?' So that ends up being 'Too Far Gone.'" (Lindsey Buckingham): "That was one of the profound things about this whole experience of the new material, was a much broader range of co-writership that went on. I think that worked really well."

