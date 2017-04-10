JOURNEY, PEARL JAM, ELO, & YES ENTER THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Friday night was huge for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Inductee Neal Schon (R) of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Inductee Neal Schon (R) of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions happened on Friday night (April 7th) at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Defying the odds, although he did not perform, Journey frontman Steve Perry was on hand to stand along his former bandmates and lovingly salute them and what they accomplished during their years together. Following that, he graciously met the band's current lead singer Arnel Pineda backstage. Among other highlights were Rush's Geddy Lee sitting in with Yes during "Roundabout," and Lenny Kravitz performing a tribute to Prince with a one-two punch of "When Doves Cry" and the Sign O' The Times classic, "The Cross." Jeff Lynne's ELO opened the show with a tribute to the late- Chuck Berry with the group's classic remake of "Roll Over Beethoven."



Inducting the new members were George Harrison's son Dhani Harrison for the Electric Light Orchestra; Pat Monahan of Train for Journey; Snoop Dog for Tupac Shakur, and Pharrell who presented Chic's Nile Rodgers with the Award for Musical Excellence . David Letterman inducted Pearl Jam, with Jackson Browne doing the honors for Joan Baez, and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson saluting Yes. A truncated version of the evening's events will air on HBO on April 29th.

The Rock Hall had made it clear from the word go, who in each band's lineup will be inducted into the Hall:

JOURNEY : Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar, Steve Perry, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Steve Smith, and Ross Valory.

Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar, Steve Perry, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Steve Smith, and Ross Valory. YES : Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman, and Alan White.

Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman, and Alan White. ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA : Bev Bevan, Jeff Lynne, Richard Tandy, and Roy Wood.

Bev Bevan, Jeff Lynne, Richard Tandy, and Roy Wood. PEARL JAM : Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Dave Krusen, Mike McCready, and Eddie Vedder.

The setlist to the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony:

ELO

"Roll Over Beethoven"

"Evil Woman" Electric Light Orchestra

"Mr. Blue Sky"

Joan Baez

"Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"

"Deportee" - with Mary Chapin Carpenter & The Indigo Girls

"The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down - with Mary Chapin Carpenter & The Indigo Girls

Yes

"Roundabout" - with Geddy Lee

"Owner Of A Lonely Heart"

Tupac Shakur

"Medley: Ambitionz Az A Ridah, I Get Around, I Ain't Mad "t Cha, Dear Mama" - Alicia Keys



"Changes" - Alicia Keys

"2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted" (Gangsta Party) - Snoop Dogg & YG

"Hail Mary" - Treach

"Keep Ya Head Up" - TI

Journey

"Separate Ways"

"Lights"

"Don't Stop Believin'"

Lenny Kravitz' Prince salute

"When Doves Cry"

"The Cross"

Pearl Jam

"Alive"

"Given To Fly"

"Better Man"

Finale - All

"Rockin' In The Free World"



ELO

Dhani Harrison, who first met Jeff Lynne when he saw his first ELO concert when he was just seven-years-old, spoke lovingly about Lynne and the music he created with ELO and beyond: "If my father was still with us here, I imagine, he'd be standing where I am right now, graciously inducting the original members of ELO into the Hall. He loved ELO, the Beatles loved ELO."

