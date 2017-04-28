JOHN MELLENCAMP RELEASES 'SAD CLOWNS & HILLBILLIES' TODAY

Released today (April 28th) is John Mellencamp's 23rd studio set, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies. The collection, which prominently features tourmate Carlene Carter on five songs, includes her original composition "Damascus Road" -- as well as Mellencamp duetting with country star Martina McBride on the track, "Grandview," which was started back in the 1990's by Mellencamp's cousin, Bobby Clark, before Mellencamp finished the tune. The album kicks off with a cover of country icon Mickey Newbury's "Mobile Blue." The album also features Mellencamp providing music to the Woody Guthrie's lyrics to "My Soul's Got Wings."
Mellencamp upcoming tour kicks off on June 5th in Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and runs through September 3rd at Canfield, Ohio's Canfield Fair. Once again joining Mellencamp on tour will be Carlene Carter, along with the legendary
Emmylou Harris, and folk-pop sister duo
Lily & Madeleine.
Jewel will substitute for Emmylou at the tour's two Oregon shows. Every online ticket comes with one physical CD of the
Sad Clowns & Hillbillies collection.
- John Mellencamp, whose last album, 2014's Plain Spoken, peaked at Number 18 on the Billboard 200 album charts, told us in this day and age, if the hitmakers don't come out of the gate hitting, they're as good as gone: "When I made my first record -- I made four albums before I sold one. That’s called artist development and failure. Who is allowed that opportunity to develop today? Nobody. No record company is gonna put that type of time, money, (and) effort into an artist that sells no records. (They get) one, maybe, two shots -- that’s it. This new delivery system called the Internet has been mishandled so grossly by record companies that when the Internet came out, they were so fat from selling back catalogue that they just didn’t recognize it as a new delivery system, which is what it is." :
June 5 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
June 7 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
June 8 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
June 10 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
June 11 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
June 13, 14 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
June 17 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
June 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
June 21 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre
June 22 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
June 24 - Saint Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 25 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre
June 27 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
June 28 - Cary, NC - Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre
June 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 1 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood
July 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
July 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Music Center
July 7 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 8 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
July 11 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
August 4 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
August 5 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fair
August 13 - Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
August 14 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 19 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair
August 20 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair Grandstand
August 26, 27 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival At Ravinia Park
August 29 - St Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
August 31 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair
September 1 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Fair
September 3 - Canfield, OH - Canfield Fair