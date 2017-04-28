JOHN MELLENCAMP RELEASES 'SAD CLOWNS & HILLBILLIES' TODAY

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of atmosphere as singer/songwriter John Mellencamp performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 19, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty

Released today (April 28th) is John Mellencamp's 23rd studio set, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies. The collection, which prominently features tourmate Carlene Carter on five songs, includes her original composition "Damascus Road" -- as well as Mellencamp duetting with country star Martina McBride on the track, "Grandview," which was started back in the 1990's by Mellencamp's cousin, Bobby Clark, before Mellencamp finished the tune. The album kicks off with a cover of country icon Mickey Newbury's "Mobile Blue." The album also features Mellencamp providing music to the Woody Guthrie's lyrics to "My Soul's Got Wings."

Mellencamp upcoming tour kicks off on June 5th in Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and runs through September 3rd at Canfield, Ohio's Canfield Fair. Once again joining Mellencamp on tour will be Carlene Carter, along with the legendary Emmylou Harris, and folk-pop sister duo Lily & Madeleine. Jewel will substitute for Emmylou at the tour's two Oregon shows. Every online ticket comes with one physical CD of the Sad Clowns & Hillbillies collection.



John Mellencamp, whose last album, 2014's Plain Spoken, peaked at Number 18 on the Billboard 200 album charts, told us in this day and age, if the hitmakers don't come out of the gate hitting, they're as good as gone: "When I made my first record -- I made four albums before I sold one. That’s called artist development and failure. Who is allowed that opportunity to develop today? Nobody. No record company is gonna put that type of time, money, (and) effort into an artist that sells no records. (They get) one, maybe, two shots -- that’s it. This new delivery system called the Internet has been mishandled so grossly by record companies that when the Internet came out, they were so fat from selling back catalogue that they just didn’t recognize it as a new delivery system, which is what it is." :

June 5 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

June 7 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

June 8 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

June 10 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

June 11 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

June 13, 14 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

June 17 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

June 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

June 21 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

June 22 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 24 - Saint Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 25 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre

June 27 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

June 28 - Cary, NC - Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre



June 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 1 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood

July 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

July 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Music Center

July 7 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 8 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

July 11 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

August 4 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

August 5 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fair

August 13 - Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

August 14 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 19 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair

August 20 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair Grandstand

August 26, 27 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival At Ravinia Park

August 29 - St Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

August 31 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair

September 1 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Fair

September 3 - Canfield, OH - Canfield Fair

