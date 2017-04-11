DON HENLEY, ROGER DALTREY, STEVE MILLER, SANTANA, PAT BENATAR SET FOR 'ROCK GETAWAY FESTIVAL'

REO Speedwagon performing at the 'Volunteers for America' rock benefit concert at the HiFi Buys Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20, 2001 whose proceeds will benefit The American Red Cross, New York Firefighters and Police and victims of the families of the Sept. 11 tragedy. Photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect Gabe Palacio / Staff / Getty

The latest high-profile rock destination extravaganza has just been announced for the "Rock Getaway Festival" at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. Billboard.com posted: "The all-inclusive vacation will include sets from Don Henley, Santana, Steve Miller Band, Roger Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado, Cheap Trick, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and more." Also appearing during the festival, which runs from October 26th through November 5th, will be Foreigner, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, Los Lobos, Don Felder, Foghat, and many more.

The are several pricing packages available "including four-to-seven-to-11-day options with the four-day offering sets from Miller, Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Benatar & Giraldo, Cheap Trick and others." All of the packages include entry full accommodations and entry to all the stages and after-hours jam sessions. For more info, log on to: http://www.rockgetaway.com/



