DON HENLEY, ROGER DALTREY, STEVE MILLER, SANTANA, PAT BENATAR SET FOR 'ROCK GETAWAY FESTIVAL'

The latest high-profile rock destination extravaganza has just been announced for the "Rock Getaway Festival" at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. Billboard.com posted: "The all-inclusive vacation will include sets from Don Henley, Santana, Steve Miller Band, Roger Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado, Cheap Trick, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and more." Also appearing during the festival, which runs from October 26th through November 5th, will be Foreigner, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, Los Lobos, Don Felder, Foghat, and many more.
The are several pricing packages available "including four-to-seven-to-11-day options with the four-day offering sets from Miller, Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Benatar & Giraldo, Cheap Trick and others." All of the packages include entry full accommodations and entry to all the stages and after-hours jam sessions. For more info, log on to: http://www.rockgetaway.com/
- Don Henley is a rarity in rock, having dealt with superstardom both as part of the Eagles, and again as a solo artist. A while back, Henley told VH1 that the amount of fame and notoriety the Eagles attained in the 1970's was hard to deal with on a day-to-day basis: "Y'know, when you're young and you get hit with all this stuff, you, you, you freak out. (Laughs) Because, y'know, things, things get magnified in importance. So it's nice to have survived all that."