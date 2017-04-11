publicidad

DON HENLEY, ROGER DALTREY, STEVE MILLER, SANTANA, PAT BENATAR SET FOR 'R... DON HENLEY, ROGER DALTREY, STEVE MILLER, SANTANA, PAT BENATAR SET FOR 'R...

REO Speedwagon performing at the &#39;Volunteers for America&#39; rock benefit concert at the HiFi Buys Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20, 2001 whose proceeds will benefit The American Red Cross, New York Firefighters and Police and victims of the families of the Sept. 11 tragedy. Photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect
Rock Clásico

DON HENLEY, ROGER DALTREY, STEVE MILLER, SANTANA, PAT BENATAR SET FOR 'ROCK GETAWAY FESTIVAL'

DON HENLEY, ROGER DALTREY, STEVE MILLER, SANTANA, PAT BENATAR SET FOR 'ROCK GETAWAY FESTIVAL'

Big names to perform at the festival in Mexico.

Por: Univision
REO Speedwagon performing at the &#39;Volunteers for America&#39; rock b...
REO Speedwagon performing at the 'Volunteers for America' rock benefit concert at the HiFi Buys Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia on October 20, 2001 whose proceeds will benefit The American Red Cross, New York Firefighters and Police and victims of the families of the Sept. 11 tragedy. Photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

The latest high-profile rock destination extravaganza has just been announced for the "Rock Getaway Festival" at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. Billboard.com posted: "The all-inclusive vacation will include sets from Don Henley, Santana, Steve Miller Band, Roger Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado, Cheap Trick, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and more." Also appearing during the festival, which runs from October 26th through November 5th, will be Foreigner, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, Los Lobos, Don Felder, Foghat, and many more.

The are several pricing packages available "including four-to-seven-to-11-day options with the four-day offering sets from Miller, Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Benatar & Giraldo, Cheap Trick and others." All of the packages include entry full accommodations and entry to all the stages and after-hours jam sessions. For more info, log on to: http://www.rockgetaway.com/

publicidad
  • Don Henley is a rarity in rock, having dealt with superstardom both as part of the Eagles, and again as a solo artist. A while back, Henley told VH1 that the amount of fame and notoriety the Eagles attained in the 1970's was hard to deal with on a day-to-day basis: "Y'know, when you're young and you get hit with all this stuff, you, you, you freak out. (Laughs) Because, y'know, things, things get magnified in importance. So it's nice to have survived all that."
publicidad
Related Content
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Inductee Neal Schon (R) of Journey speaks onsta...
10 abr, 2017 | 11:04 AM
JOURNEY, PEARL JAM, ELO, & YES ENTER THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 07: Paul McCartney performs in concert at M...
04 abr, 2017 | 04:52 PM
PAUL McCARTNEY CALLS ELVIS COSTELLO DEMOS 'HIDDEN TREASURES'
publicidad
More news
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan Performs onstage during th...
Coyote 102.5 FM
BOB DYLAN RELEASES TRIPLE ALBUM OF STANDARDS TODAY
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar play...
Coyote 102.5 FM
2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTORS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK
&quot;The Fate of The Furious&quot; Advanced Screening
Eventos Locales
"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening!
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onst...
Local
AEROSMITH POSTPONED AMERICAN TOUR TO RECORD NEW ALBUM
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar perform d...
Local
SAMMY HAGAR OPEN TO TOURING WITH DAVID LEE ROTH AND VAN HALEN
FRESNO, CA - APRIL 13: Paul McCartney performs on Opening Night of the O...
Local
PAUL McCARTNEY PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHUCK BERRY