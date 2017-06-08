DEF LEPPARD RELEASING 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITIONS OF 'HYSTERIA'

In commemoration of Def Leppard's 1987 six-week chart-topper Hysteria, on August 4th, the band is re-issuing the album in several deluxe 30th anniversary configurations. Hysteria, which has sold an astounding 35 million copies to date, will be released in a Super Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Version, One CD Vanilla Version, 2-LP Black Vinyl Version, & limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl Version. The reissues boast B-sides and live tracks, plus the audio from the In The Round In Your Face (Live) concert film on CD for the first time.

Frontman Joe Elliott said in the announcement: "It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since the release of Hysteria. . . In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us."



