LAS VEGAS - MAY 25: Members of the rock band Def Leppard (L-R) guitarist Phil Collen, drummer Rick Allen, bassist Rick Savage, guitarist Vivian Campbell and singer Joe Elliott, arrive at the VH1 Rock Honors at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Rock Clásico

DEF LEPPARD RELEASING 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITIONS OF 'HYSTERIA'

In commemoration of Def Leppard's 1987 six-week chart-topper Hysteria, on August 4th, the band is re-issuing the album in several deluxe 30th anniversary configurations.

Por: Pulse of Radio
In commemoration of Def Leppard's 1987 six-week chart-topper Hysteria, on August 4th, the band is re-issuing the album in several deluxe 30th anniversary configurations. Hysteria, which has sold an astounding 35 million copies to date, will be released in a Super Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Version, One CD Vanilla Version, 2-LP Black Vinyl Version, & limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl Version. The reissues boast B-sides and live tracks, plus the audio from the In The Round In Your Face (Live) concert film on CD for the first time.

Frontman Joe Elliott said in the announcement: "It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since the release of Hysteria. . . In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us."

  • Guitarist Phil Collen added: "I look back at the whole Hysteria experience with excitement along with fond and tragic memories. It was our commercial zenith thanks to Mutt Lange’s insistence that we create an artistic hybrid between hard rock and pop Top 40 music using every genre available as an inspiration. It was a rock album that would garner seven hit singles. Mission accomplished."
  • Phil Collen told us that Def Leppard took great pride in its massive pop crossover success with Hysteria: "Hysteria was. . . We had seven singles off that album, and where we really got a lot of fans is when it went into the Top 40 realm. So yeah, the pop thing, we're not embarrassed about that or ashamed. That's what we do. We're the hybrid. We always try to be."
