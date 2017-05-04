DAVID LEE ROTH TOPS LIST FOR MICHAEL ANTHONY CHARITY

It's been confirmed that David Lee Roth was the highest donor to the fundraising page Michael Anthony launched in honor of his late two-week-old grandson. The Van Halen News Desk ( VHND.com) confirmed that it was indeed the Van Halen frontman who led the donations with a $10,000 pledge. Last month, Anthony revealed he lost his infant grandson Rex, who passed away after being born with a fatal heart problem. Anthony, who has two daughters, wrote on Facebook, "We are tremendously proud of Rex. In the short time on Earth, he left a lasting impression that our family will cherish."

He added, "I am doing the 'Walk L.A.' in June for Children's Hospital L.A. with our families to give back a little to the hospital that did so much for my grandson and other children that come here. Our team is called 'Rex and the Heart Beaters.' Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any donation to support my walk for Children's Hospital L.A.!"



Although Roth jumped at the chance to reunite with the Van Halen brothers a decade ago, in 2013 he told Rolling Stone , that he in fact missed the chemistry the band had with Michael Anthony, revealing, " Ed (Van Halen) has his own vision, I'm assuming. We haven't really been able to speak about it and it's a disappointment, just as not having a chance for a reunion of the original band. Clearly, vocals are every bit as much a component of success as a rhythm section or a guitar solo. . . What we have at our fingertips is arguably one of the greatest high tenor voices ever -- that was in Michael Anthony. In our tiny little corner of the universe, that voice is as identifiable as the high voice in Earth, Wind, & Fire as identifiable as the high voice in the Beach Boys . Van Halen is an indelicate house blend of both -- that's intentionally."

To make a donation to support the Walk LA fundraising page for "Rex and the Heart Beaters" honoring Rex Becerra, log on to: http://bit.ly/2pJHu3l

