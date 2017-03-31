publicidad

BOB DYLAN RELEASES TRIPLE ALBUM OF STANDARDS TODAY 1025-coyote-pos-4c.png BOB DYLAN RELEASES TRIPLE ALBUM OF STANDARDS TODAY 1025-coyote-pos-4c.png

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)
Rock Clásico

BOB DYLAN RELEASES TRIPLE ALBUM OF STANDARDS TODAY

BOB DYLAN RELEASES TRIPLE ALBUM OF STANDARDS TODAY

Bob Dylan's first triple-record set.

Por: Pulse of Radio
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan Performs onstage during th...
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Released today, (March 31st) is Triplicate -- Bob Dylan's first triple-record set. The album, which follows Dylan's 2016 Top 10 standards collection, Fallen Angels, features 30 brand-new recordings of classic American tunes. The massive collection is broken into three distinct albums -- named 'Til The Sun Goes Down; Devil Dolls; and 'Comin Home Late.

Among the evergreens covered by Dylan this time around are "As Time Goes By," "The Best Is Yet To Come," "Sentimental Journey," "Stormy Weather," "How Deep Is The Ocean," and others. The set, which is his third starlight collection to mine the "Great American Songbook," is once again produced under Dylan's longtime alias, "Jack Frost."

publicidad
  • Bob Dylan said that too often over the decades, he's watched his albums become the product of someone else's vision: "Producers -- when you're working with a producer they can take you this way or that way on a particular song if you're not determined that it should go a certain way. And in many cases a lot of my records have been compromised in that way. Most of them when we play live on the stage, people would say, 'oh this doesn't sound like it did on the record, or it doesn't go that particular way' -- well, of course not. Because that way was never the way it should really be perceived anyway." :

June 13, 14, 15 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
June 17 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival Dover International Speedway
June 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Kingston, NY - Hutton Brickyards
June 25 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
June 27 - Kingston, ON - Rogers K-Rock Centre
June 29 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
June 30 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
July 2 - Barrie, ON - Barrie Molson Centre
July 4 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
July 5 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
July 6 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
July 12 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
July 14 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
July 15 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place
July 17 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
July 18 - Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre
July 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
July 21 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

publicidad


July 22 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
July 24 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
July 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
July 27 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

publicidad
Related Content
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar play...
30 mar, 2017 | 04:08 PM
2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTORS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onst...
29 mar, 2017 | 01:16 PM
AEROSMITH POSTPONED AMERICAN TOUR TO RECORD NEW ALBUM
publicidad
More news
&quot;The Fate of The Furious&quot; Advanced Screening
Eventos Locales
"The Fate of The Furious" Advanced Screening!
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar perform d...
Local
SAMMY HAGAR OPEN TO TOURING WITH DAVID LEE ROTH AND VAN HALEN
FRESNO, CA - APRIL 13: Paul McCartney performs on Opening Night of the O...
Local
PAUL McCARTNEY PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHUCK BERRY
CHICAGO - JANUARY 01: Chuck Berry performs at the Congress Theater on Ja...
Coyote 102.5 FM
CHUCK BERRY: 'THE FATHER OF ROCK N' ROLL', DEAD AT 90
LONDON - JULY 02: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and R...
Local
PINK FLOYD 'EARLY YEARS' BOX SET SPLIT INTO INDIVIDUAL SETS
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musicians James Hetfield of Metallica and...
Local
LADY GAGA GETS GIANT BACK TATTOO TO COMMEMORATE GRAMMYS DUET WITH METALLICA