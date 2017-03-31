BOB DYLAN RELEASES TRIPLE ALBUM OF STANDARDS TODAY

Released today, (March 31st) is Triplicate -- Bob Dylan's first triple-record set. The album, which follows Dylan's 2016 Top 10 standards collection, Fallen Angels, features 30 brand-new recordings of classic American tunes. The massive collection is broken into three distinct albums -- named 'Til The Sun Goes Down; Devil Dolls; and 'Comin Home Late.
Among the evergreens covered by Dylan this time around are "As Time Goes By," "The Best Is Yet To Come," "Sentimental Journey," "Stormy Weather," "How Deep Is The Ocean," and others. The set, which is his third starlight collection to mine the "Great American Songbook," is once again produced under Dylan's longtime alias, "Jack Frost."
- Bob Dylan said that too often over the decades, he's watched his albums become the product of someone else's vision: "Producers -- when you're working with a producer they can take you this way or that way on a particular song if you're not determined that it should go a certain way. And in many cases a lot of my records have been compromised in that way. Most of them when we play live on the stage, people would say, 'oh this doesn't sound like it did on the record, or it doesn't go that particular way' -- well, of course not. Because that way was never the way it should really be perceived anyway." :
June 13, 14, 15 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
June 17 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival Dover International Speedway
June 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Kingston, NY - Hutton Brickyards
June 25 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
June 27 - Kingston, ON - Rogers K-Rock Centre
June 29 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
June 30 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
July 2 - Barrie, ON - Barrie Molson Centre
July 4 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
July 5 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
July 6 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
July 12 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
July 14 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
July 15 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place
July 17 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
July 18 - Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre
July 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
July 21 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
July 22 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
July 24 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
July 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
July 27 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre