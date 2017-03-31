BOB DYLAN RELEASES TRIPLE ALBUM OF STANDARDS TODAY

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 11: Musician Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty

Released today, (March 31st) is Triplicate -- Bob Dylan's first triple-record set. The album, which follows Dylan's 2016 Top 10 standards collection, Fallen Angels, features 30 brand-new recordings of classic American tunes. The massive collection is broken into three distinct albums -- named 'Til The Sun Goes Down; Devil Dolls; and 'Comin Home Late.

Among the evergreens covered by Dylan this time around are "As Time Goes By," "The Best Is Yet To Come," "Sentimental Journey," "Stormy Weather," "How Deep Is The Ocean," and others. The set, which is his third starlight collection to mine the "Great American Songbook," is once again produced under Dylan's longtime alias, "Jack Frost."



Bob Dylan said that too often over the decades, he's watched his albums become the product of someone else's vision: "Producers -- when you're working with a producer they can take you this way or that way on a particular song if you're not determined that it should go a certain way. And in many cases a lot of my records have been compromised in that way. Most of them when we play live on the stage, people would say, 'oh this doesn't sound like it did on the record, or it doesn't go that particular way' -- well, of course not. Because that way was never the way it should really be perceived anyway." :

June 13, 14, 15 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

June 17 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival Dover International Speedway

June 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

June 24 - Kingston, NY - Hutton Brickyards

June 25 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

June 27 - Kingston, ON - Rogers K-Rock Centre

June 29 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

June 30 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

July 2 - Barrie, ON - Barrie Molson Centre

July 4 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

July 5 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

July 6 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

July 12 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

July 14 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

July 15 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

July 17 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

July 18 - Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre

July 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

July 21 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre



July 22 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

July 24 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

July 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

July 27 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

