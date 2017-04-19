ANDY SUMMERS: A POLICE REUNION REMAINS AN 'OPEN DOOR'

publicidad

NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: (L-R) Sting, Stewart Copeland, and Andy Summers of 'The Police' perform onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Rumors are swirling around about a Police reunion.

Por: Univision
Although Andy Summers doesn't see the Police reforming for the still-unannounced 2017 "Desert Trip" concert, as has been rumored -- the guitarist is more than open to future team-ups with Sting and Stewart Copeland. The Police's 2007-2008 reunion tour spanned 158 shows, played to 921,000 paying customers, and earned the band a $297 million gross. They last performed together on August 7th, 2008 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Summers told us that although a "Desert Trip" reunion isn't in the cards -- he'd be the first to sign on: "I don't think so. I don't think it's gonna happen. It'd be great! I would do it, why not? I mean, it's just down the road from me (laughs), I live in California. Y'know, when they offer you $9 million to go and play for an hour, you go: 'I might wanna do that (laughs).' No, it would be brilliant. We never did Coachella or anything like that; suppose we coulda done. We'll see what happens. Y'know, everybody says -- 'Oh are you gonna play again? Are you gonna play again?' -- it's just an open door. It changes all the time. Who knows what might become possible." . The set, which follows 2015's Metal Dog collection, touches upon Summers' vast experience with world music genres, with the title track, featuring, "exotic, looping Indonesian Gamelan-like sounds that evoke the feeling of being in a village in Bali."

