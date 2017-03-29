AEROSMITH POSTPONED AMERICAN TOUR TO RECORD NEW ALBUM

Joe Perry says that Aerosmith has pushed back a proposed North American tour for later this fall so that they can record a new album. The band performs on Sunday (April 2nd) in Phoenix, Arizona at March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park, and after that, heads out on a prolonged string of dates dubbed their "Aero-Vederci Baby" tour." Perry spoke about the band putting future shows on ice to hit the studio before the end of the year, telling AZcentral.com, "We postponed the American tour we were supposed to do this fall. And we’re gonna go out and tour until, you know, we’re done. And we’re gonna try and hit every place we’ve ever played and never played. There’s always new places to go. New countries. I’d like to play China and the Far East. There’s a lot of places that are off the beaten path. Is this the last tour? Well, I don’t know. I don’t think so."



Perry explained the band's mindset before coming back to the States: "We want to get in and give ourselves some time to get something done. We definitely have another record in us, if not two. But we’ll see how that goes. . . The next one will be a little more cohesive (than Music From Another Dimension). At least in talking to Steven (Tyler) about it, that’s been kind of our vibe on how it’s gonna go. The main thing is just getting in a room and starting to lay stuff down."

Regarding whether or not Aerosmith is calling it quits, Perry said, "When we were talking at the end of last year, taking a break and thinking about the next go-round, you know, it’s closer to the end than the beginning. So we talked about ‘Let’s call it a farewell tour.’ And it sounded like a good idea when we were just sitting around, but when we started doing interviews, actually having to verbalize it, if you’re saying farewell tour, that means you have to have a last gig -- at least theoretically. And we couldn’t wrap our minds around actually saying this is gonna be our last gig. We’ve been doing it for too long and none of us could picture that. I mean, I play every show like it’s the last one, because I don’t know what’s gonna happen the next day. But we tried and couldn’t do it. We can obviously sling some bull at an interview but that was one piece we couldn’t get over and honestly say, 'Yeah, this is the final show of our farewell tour.'"

Aerosmith's most recent album, Music From Another Dimension, was released in November 2012 and peaked at Number Five on the Billboard 200 charts. Joe Perry maintains that the strength of any album begins and ends with the quality of the songwriting: "We've made records that have taken two years and cost millions of dollars. We made records in the early days that cost next to nothing. And the correlation between the two is never, 'A great record costs a lot of money, or a s****y record doesn't cost much.' One doesn't have anything to do with the other."

