2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTORS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK

The full list of inductors for the 2017 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been announced

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar player Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, and bass player Ross Valory of the band Journey performs\ at the 2011 Today Summer Concert series at Rockefeller Plaza on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty

The full list of inductors for the 2017 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been announced. Billboard posted the names of the heavyweights welcoming in the newest members of the Hall -- including ≈'s son Dhani Harrison inducting the Electric Light Orchestra, Pat Monahan of Train to do the honors for Journey, Snoop Dog for Tupac Shakur, and Pharrell who will present Chic's Nile Rodgers with the Award for Musical Excellence . The new names join the previously announced inductors; Neil Young for Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne for Joan Baez, and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson for Yes.

Lenny Kravitz will appear in a tribute to Prince, with other performances slated for Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the Indigo Girls. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame takes place on April 7th at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, with a truncated version of the event airing on HBO on April 29th.



