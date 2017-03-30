publicidad

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar player Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, and bass player Ross Valory of the band Journey performs\ at the 2011 Today Summer Concert series at Rockefeller Plaza on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rock Clásico

2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTORS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK

2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTORS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK

The full list of inductors for the 2017 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been announced

Por: Pulse of Radio
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar player Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, and bass player Ross Valory of the band Journey performs\ at the 2011 Today Summer Concert series at Rockefeller Plaza on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The full list of inductors for the 2017 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been announced. Billboard posted the names of the heavyweights welcoming in the newest members of the Hall -- including ≈'s son Dhani Harrison inducting the Electric Light Orchestra, Pat Monahan of Train to do the honors for Journey, Snoop Dog for Tupac Shakur, and Pharrell who will present Chic's Nile Rodgers with the Award for Musical Excellence. The new names join the previously announced inductors; Neil Young for Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne for Joan Baez, and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson for Yes.

Lenny Kravitz will appear in a tribute to Prince, with other performances slated for Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the Indigo Girls. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame takes place on April 7th at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, with a truncated version of the event airing on HBO on April 29th.

  • Aside from his legacy of classic ELO hits, Jeff Lynne will always be best known for his production work with the Beatles, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Brian Wilson, Dave Edmunds, Olivia Newton-John, Roy Orbison, Joe Walsh, and Bryan Adams. Shortly before his 2001 death, George Harrison shed light on choosing Jeff Lynne to be his collaborator for his 1987 comeback album, Cloud Nine: "So I thought, well, I don't want someone who's going to boss me about and turn me into something I'm not. I want someone who has a bit of (laughs) respect for me (laughs) and for my past. I want to respect him, too. So I gave it quite a lot of thought and I -- the only person I could think of was, who I would really like to make a record with, was Jeff Lynne. I suddenly thought, I'd been playing his records, and I thought, 'Jeff, that's it!' So, Jeff Lynne, he's it, if I can get to meet him and con him into (laughs) coming in to work with me."
