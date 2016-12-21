2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTEES INCLUDE JOURNEY, YES, PEARL JAM, ELO, AND MORE!!!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2017 inductees -- Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur, with Chic's Nile Rodgers tapped for the Award for Musical Excellence. The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on April 7th at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center, with a truncated version of the evening's events airing on HBO later this spring. The Rock Hall has also made it clear from the word go, who in each band's lineup will be inducted into the Hall:

JOURNEY: Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar, Steve Perry, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Steve Smith, and Ross Valory.

YES: Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman, and Alan White.





ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA: Bev Bevan, Jeff Lynne, Richard Tandy, and Roy Wood.





publicidad





PEARL JAM: Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Dave Krusen, Mike McCready, and Eddie Vedder.



Joan Baez said in a statement: "I never considered myself to be a rock and roll artist but as part of the folk music boom which contributed to and influenced the rock revolution of the Sixties, I am proud that some of the songs I sang made their way into the rock lexicon. I very much appreciate this honor and acknowledgement by the Hall of Fame." Former Journey frontman Steve Perry posted on fanasylum.com/steveperry: "I am truly grateful that Journey is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame." Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain tweeted: "Thanks to our fans and the members of Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame for giving us the nod! We will rock it at Barclay's in Brooklyn next April!" Journey co-founder, keyboardist Gregg Rolie tweeted: "Very proud to be part of the RRHOF inductions 2017. "

Neal Schon told Rolling Stone that he hopes Steve Perry will once again perform with the band: "I'm hoping that Steve Perry will get up and do something with us. We'll have to see. . . I don't know because nobody has contact with him. We'll just have to wait and see what happens. I suppose we'll hear something about it a day before or the day of. Who knows?"





Although Schon is thrilled that Journey is finally being honored, he believes that the tribute is nothing if not a testament to the band's legion of fans: "Y'know what -- it feels like we've been there, already (laughs)! I really haven't thought about this at all. I think it's great that it's happening. I think that we've had the credentials for quite some time, y'know? But really, it, it was our fans. They just came on full force and voted, like maniacs, y'know? And their dedication in the music, throughout all the years and just standing by us is testimony in itself."



