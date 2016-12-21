2017 ROCK HALL INDUCTEES INCLUDE JOURNEY, YES, PEARL JAM, ELO, AND MORE!!!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2017 inductees -- Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur, with Chic's Nile Rodgers tapped for the Award for Musical Excellence. The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on April 7th at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center, with a truncated version of the evening's events airing on HBO later this spring. The Rock Hall has also made it clear from the word go, who in each band's lineup will be inducted into the Hall:
- JOURNEY: Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar, Steve Perry, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Steve Smith, and Ross Valory.
Joan Baez said in a statement: "I never considered myself to be a rock and roll artist but as part of the folk music boom which contributed to and influenced the rock revolution of the Sixties, I am proud that some of the songs I sang made their way into the rock lexicon. I very much appreciate this honor and acknowledgement by the Hall of Fame." Former Journey frontman Steve Perry posted on fanasylum.com/steveperry: "I am truly grateful that Journey is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame." Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain tweeted: "Thanks to our fans and the members of Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame for giving us the nod! We will rock it at Barclay's in Brooklyn next April!" Journey co-founder, keyboardist Gregg Rolie tweeted: "Very proud to be part of the RRHOF inductions 2017. "