Get ready and win tickets to see Santana!

Prepare to experience an electrifying show with one of the biggest music icons in the world, Carlos Santana.

Rocktails are back! Join Bud Light and Coyote 102.5 for a chance to see Santana on Saturday, July 1st at Isleta Amphiteater, on the Bud Light Party Deck!

Come meet us on Fridays from 3pm-7pm at the following locations and receive Ticketmaster Cash Cards, Bud Light Swag and VIP Box Seats to see the ten time GRAMMY Award winning rock icon:

1. Friday, June 16th: Sidelines Grille & Sports Bar, 9211 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120



2. Friday, June 23rd: The First Turn Lounge at casino at the Downs, on Louisiana & Central



3. Friday, June 30th: Hooter’s Eastside on San Mateo



4. Friday, July 7th: Hooter’s Westside on Alameda & 528



Experience a unique show in one of the best areas of the concert venue. Enjoy a Private Bar and an awesome view of the stage while hanging out with us for the show. You and a friend will be famous among friends!

Keep listening to Coyote 102.5 to win your way into the Bud Light Party Deck. Also, join Coyote 102.5 at Bubba’s 33, on Thursday, June 29th from 5-7pm for additional chances to win Bud Light Party Deck passes and tickets!

All winners & guests must be 21+

